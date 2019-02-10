California police find underground shooting range, weapons cache at gang member's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police discovered an underground shooting range while serving a search warrant at the Fontana home of a known gang member, authorities said. (Fontana Police Department)

FONTANA, Calif. --
Police discovered an underground shooting range while serving a search warrant Thursday evening at the Fontana, California home of a known gang member, authorities said.

In a statement, the Fontana Police Department said members of its S.M.A.S.H. Gang Enforcement Unit found a manhole in the house that led to the shooting range and a hiding area.

Officers located "numerous" weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, including a 100-round drum for an AR-15 rifle, the news release said.

An unspecified number of suspects were arrested without incident and booked. Their names and the specific charges were not disclosed.

"Friendly message to anyone who wants to engage in illegal activity and be a member of a gang: We will never give up on keeping our community safe and free of violence," the police statement said. "We are the champions at hide-and-seek, and no manhole will help you. If you hide, we will find you. If you run, you will go to jail tired."

"We strongly recommend that you put as much effort as you did in your underground cave into becoming a productive member of society," the department added. "You will thank us later for this advice."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting rangeweaponsgang activitygangsearchu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
Early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
Daily Herald: Suburban school districts trying to fill school bus driver jobs
Woman with baby in car smashes into LA police station
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race
Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy
2019 Chicago Auto Show: Hear from the people behind the event
Show More
Lake County's Dax named K-9 of the year
$100K bail for man charged with stabbing at Green Line Cicero stop
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
Chicago Made: Grit Clothing Co.
More News