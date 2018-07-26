Chicago police are warning residents on the city's Southwest Side of two men who grabbed a 17-year-old girl while she was waiting for the bus and sexually assaulted her.She was abducted between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7100-block of South Spaulding Avenue, just south of Marquette Park, police said.The teen was standing at a bus stop when two men allegedly grabbed her and pushed her into a red SUV with tinted windows. Police said she was taken to the area of West 65th Street and South Bell Avenue in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, where she was sexually assaulted.Police said the suspects were described as black men between the ages of 30 and 35 with brown eyes. One of the men was wearing a white baseball cap. One of the men had black hair and was wearing a black t-shirt.Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.