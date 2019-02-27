Police: Gunman broke into home, killed pizza deliveryman

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia police say a pizza deliveryman had no idea what he was walking into when he responded to a home that was under construction in Overbrook Park.

Authorities say it appears the victim was likely set up by a gunman who all along planned on robbing the deliveryman and ended up killing him.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday just outside of a home along the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old deliveryman was shot once in the chest just outside of the property.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and called police.

The victim was rushed to Lankenau Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the gunman went to great lengths to carry out the robbery.

"The house is under construction right now so we believe that the individuals who did this broke into the rear of the property and staged this robbery, and it turned into a homicide," Philadelphia Police Captain Ray Evers said.

Police have notified other pizza parlors and delivery businesses in the area. They're urging drivers to be extra vigilant as they search for the gunman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
