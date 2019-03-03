U.S. & WORLD

Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore: Police

Police say a Maryland man who reported his wife was killed by a panhandler last year was actually the one who killed her.

BALTIMORE --
Police say a Maryland man who reported his wife was killed by a panhandler last year was actually the one who killed her.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced first-degree murder charges Sunday against 52-year-old Keith Smith and his daughter, 28-year-old Valeria Smith, in connection with the killing of Jacquelyn Smith.

She was stabbed to death on December 1, 2018, in Baltimore. Her husband said she rolled down the window to give money to a panhandler and was stabbed when the panhandler tried to rob her.

Harrison said the pair was arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. He did not provide any information about a possible motive in the killing but said the two were preparing to leave the country.

The crime attracted national attention and prompted many people to regard panhandlers warily.

"To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. "They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn's life with unconscionable cruelty and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
