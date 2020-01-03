Police ID 2 persons of interest in Will County murder of Back of the Yards business owner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say they have identified two persons of interest in the murder of Francisco Aranda, a beloved businessman on Chicago's Southwest Side, at his home in Will County in the summer of 2019.

Aranda operated a corner grocery store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood for decades.

RELATED: Man found dead in car trunk after apparent Will County home invasion identified as Francisco Aranda

He and his wife were found bound in the trunk of a vehicle in their home in unincorporated Crete in the summer of 2019.

Police were called to the home on June 5, 2019, for a welfare check after relatives said Aranda and his wife didn't show up for work and were not answering their phones. Policer found the couple in a 2003 Chevy Impala in their garage. Aranda, 63, was dead in the trunk. His 59-year-old wife survived.

RELATED: 'We are eternally grateful': Family thanks community, mourn Back of the Yards store owner found dead in car after home invasion

His wife told police two masked men entered their home the night before to rob them. The intruders put both Aranda and his wife in the trunk, but he was able to kick the backseat out so she could crawl to the front.

Investigators said Will County prosecutors are reviewing charges, but no arrests have yet been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countychicagoback of the yardshome invasionwoman injuredman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
Man killed, woman injured in Will County home invasion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom kills toddlers, stabs man before jumping off South Shore high-rise: police
3 women from same family killed in Morgan Park crash
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
Bouncer sentenced for stabbing co-worker to death outside Chesterton bar
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Woman, 2 kids not injured after vehicle shot on Dan Ryan near 31st Street
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
Show More
Weed Legalization Guide
Hillary Clinton gets new job
Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
Indiana to to get more 'Safe Haven' baby boxes
More TOP STORIES News