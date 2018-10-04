Chicago police have identified a man who attempted to jump from a bridge onto the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.Police said Thursday the man had been identified as 31-year-old Scott de Coursey, of Chicago.Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, responding police officers grabbed de Coursey as he stood on a railing overlooking the expressway at Milwaukee Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.Police said de Coursey stood on the railing with clenched fists, not speaking. He had dried blood on his hands and was wearing dirty clothing.He was taken to a hospital and admitted, claiming that his name was Charles, Tom and Sam, police said.