Police ID retired St. Michael Parish pastor as alleged driver in deadly Orland Park hit-and-run

A person is in custody in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed Margaret "Rone" Leja and injured another long-time teacher outside Orland Square Mall, police said.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A retired pastor from St. Michael Parish has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed an educator and injured another long-time teacher outside Orland Square Mall, police said.Paul C. Burak, 73, of Palos Heights, was identified as the alleged driver of the vehicle that hit the pair, police said Saturday.Margaret "Rone" Leja, 61, was killed and fellow teacher Liz Kosteck was seriously injured as they walked in the Orland Square Mall parking lot Wednesday night.St. Michael Parish is in Orland Park and is cooperating with Orland Park police, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago."As a community we continue to grieve the loss of Ms. Leja and the injury to Mrs. Kosteck," the archdiocese said in a statement. "We again offer our heartfelt condolences, support and sympathy to their families and are keeping them and all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."They had just left a staff Christmas party at a restaurant. The driver of a light-colored vehicle hit them and sped away.Burak was also at the party, police said. He faces felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.According to the archdiocese, Burak retired from the priesthood on July 1, 2018, as he was of retirement age."I was absolutely shocked, and I honestly couldn't believe it," said Maureen Morrissey, assistant principal of St. Michael's school. "I mean, we were literally just together ten minutes prior."At St. Michael School, where Leja was a technology coach, blue ribbons honor her memory. She previously worked at Marian Catholic High School and did pioneering work as an educator."She taught physics here," said Steve Tortorello, Marian Catholic HS principal. "She was the first teacher in our engineering program here, helped us pilot that. So she was always very passionate."Jan Brown is a longtime friend. The two spoke to each other every day. She can't believe her friend of over 20 years is gone."It's gonna be an adjustment, she's a big part of my life," she said. "I am astonished by the grief that I feel, that connection will always be there."If you were in the area and witnessed anything, contact the Orland Park Police at