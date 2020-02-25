Medinah man, 64, identified as driver in 2nd vehicle involved in fatal Schiller Park hit-and-run of 63-year-old pedestrian; victim ID'd

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed in a crash in Schiller Park Tuesday morning, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Regina M. Sariol of Schiller Park.Police have also said they have identified the vehicle, driven by a 64-year-old man from Medinah, as the second vehicle that fatally struck Sariol.At around 5:25 a.m., Schiller Park police said a silver Hyundai hit Sariol, who was crossing the middle of the 9700-block of Irving Park Road near Atlantic Avenue."The pedestrian then spun into traffic for westbound traffic and another vehicle struck the pedestrian," said Schiller Park Police Sergeant James Scheib. "That vehicle fled the scene and we are investigating that at this time."Through investigative efforts, police said a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan has been identified as that second vehicle, however they have not released the name of the driver."If the person would have stayed, it would've been a regular investigation," Scheib said. "There's a potential criminal charges but all of that depends on the outcome of the full investigation."The driver of the Hyundai who hit Sariol first stayed at the scene. Police said she is very distraught and cooperating with the investigation.Meanwhile, neighbors said the area is extremely busy and dangerous with commuters using the stretch of Irving Park Road to get to the airport and to the city."There are people who habitually cross against the light but it's busy all the time," said neighbor Barbara. "So you have to be extremely careful.""It's bad," said neighbor John Piltaver. "You know, I mean we have crossed ourselves. Like you make a quick run across and then all of a sudden there's a car."Police closed Irving Park Road between 25th Avenue and Old River Road for hours while they investigated.Officials said the crash is still being investigated to determine all contributing factors, as well as potential charges.