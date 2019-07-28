Police identify woman, 19, shot to death on Aurora porch

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have identified the 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot Friday while sitting on a front porch in west suburban Aurora.The victim of the shooting that occurred after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Benton Street is Maritza Cazares, police said.Authorities said the shooting was not random, but that Cazares was not the intended target. No arrests have been made yet.Police said many people were outside in the neighborhood and someone may have information about the shooting."We are canvassing the neighborhood, our detectives are talking to people and they are looking into some information," said Aurora Police Department Public Information Officer Paris Lewbel.The home also has several surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting.Aurora police said they are looking for any information from the public that could help in the case as they are conducting a homicide investigation.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at 630-892-1000.