Chicago Walgreens shooting: Police in contact with man who fatally shot woman suspected of shoplifting feminine care products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they have identified and are in contact with the man who they said shot and killed a woman inside a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The man was seen on store cameras which police said helped them identify him.

The man, who has not yet been named, is communicating with officials through his lawyer according to police Friday.

Officials said he is considered an "unofficial security guard" at that Walgreens location and does have a valid FOID and CCL.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. inside the Walgreens in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The woman, who was suspected of shoplifting feminine care products, was confronted by a store manager and then a man intervened, police said. He fought with the woman verbally and then shot her in the head, claiming to be a Chicago police officer before running away.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Police said none of their officers were involved.

"That's cold-blooded murder right there," said customer Joe Reyes.

The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV.

A Walgreens spokesperson said the Deerfield-based company is cooperating with the police investigation.

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.

Area North detectives are investigating.
