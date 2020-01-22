assault

Gritty, mascot of Philadelphia Flyers, allegedly punched 13-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Chris Greenwell told Action News that his son tapped the mascot's head after the photo which prompted Gritty to lunge out of his chair and punch the boy in the back.

The family said the teen was hit so hard, he required medical attention.

In a statement, the Flyers organization said it took the allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation, but "found nothing to support this claim."

Further details surrounding the assault were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultgrittynhlu.s. & worldphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
Under-fire shop owner attacks news crews: VIDEO
7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
Fines range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
Dance-off for CPS students showcases talent throughout Chicago
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Show More
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare to begin Wednesday amid China outbreak
4 dead after plane crashes near Corona Municipal Airport
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Pizano's Pizza joins Chicago Restaurant Week
More TOP STORIES News