Police investigate possible arson fire in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. --
Authorities were investigating arson as a possible cause of a fire early Sunday in south suburban Harvey.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 12:30 a.m. in the 14800-block of South Honore Avenue, according to the Harvey Fire Department.

People were inside the home when someone came to the house and threw what is described as a molotov cocktail into the home, witnesses said.

At least four children and three adults escaped moments before the house was engulfed by flames, officials said.

At least 14 people were displaced by the fire, according to officials. There were no reported injuries.

Fire and police were investigating arson as a possible cause of the fire.

