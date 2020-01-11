Illinois State Police investigate reported shooting on Bishop Ford Expressway

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway Friday afternoon.

State Police said the shooting occurred on I-94 northbound at 154th Street Friday at around 12:15 p.m.

Police discovered an abandoned vehicle involved in the reported shooting at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to also have been involved in a crash with another motorist, Illinois State Police said.

The driver and any other occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

State Police said the reported shooting is under investigation.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. No other details are known at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainesexpressway shootingshootingillinois state policeinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
How to prepare for an ice storm
Pastor charged with stealing money from state food program for needy children
Will Dillinger's bones stay undisturbed after kin drop exhumation lawsuit?
More than $100K taken in Logan Square dispensary burglary: police
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Show More
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Free mental health initiative in Pilsen aims to break stigma
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorm, wintry mix further north
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
More TOP STORIES News