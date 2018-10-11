Police investigating 2 carjackings minutes apart in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are investigating a pair of carjackings in the Lincoln Park neighborhood that occurred minutes apart Thursday morning.
Police said a delivery driver was delivering food at about 12:25 a.m. in the 800-block of West Dickens Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood when two armed men took the drivers cell phone and $10 in cash. Then they got away in the driver's car.
Twelve minutes later, a 26-year-old woman was carjacked nearby in the 800-block of West Willow Street. Police said she was sitting inside her Ford Fusion when a man knocked on her rear door and implied that he had a weapon.
He told her to get out of the car, as a second man started pulling her out. Both men got away in her car.
Meanwhile, police won't confirm if the two carjackings are connected. No arrests have been made.
This comes just one day after the city announced expanded use of technology to quickly track stolen cars.
Just within the past week and a half, there have been at least six armed carjackings on the city's North Side.
"That is technology that will enhance in real time," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "Sometimes the type of car is not accurately reported but the technology actually captures the license plate in real time."
The city added 200 specialized license plate readers, and that brings the total number of patrol cars equipped with the readers to 300. The city also reports that 126 readers are mounted to poles or used by other city departments.