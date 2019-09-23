Police investigating 2 major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower in New York City, which is located in the same building that houses President Donald Trump's Manhattan home.

Two women who live there told police that jewelry went missing from their apartments while they were on vacation.

A 33-year-old said jewelry worth $117,000 disappeared some time earlier this month. A 69-year-old said jewelry worth $230,000 went missing sometime between June and September.

According to detectives, there was no sign of a break-in at either apartment.

Police are currently investigating.

It is unclear at this time if one person is responsible, or if there are several thieves.
