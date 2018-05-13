Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

Two robberies occurred this weekend in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood. (WLS)

By and Michelle Gallardo
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating two robberies in the same area of the South Loop just hours apart.

The first one happened occurred Saturday afternoon in the South Loop near 9th Street and Wabash Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was robbed by two people and one of them held the victim while the other took his wallet, police said.

The victim's wife, Windy, said her husband is a delivery man and he was working when it happened.

"My husband used a phone case on the side of his belt. When the guy was trying to get his phone, he elbowed the guy and he was able to run away and this all happened within a split second," she said.

Windy said they spend a lot of time in the South Loop and they see how the area is changing and crime is increasing.

A second robbery happened early Sunday morning, this time, two people were walking to their car when they were robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at about 1:57 a.m. in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue. Police said two men, a 20 year old and a 16 year old, were walking to their car when two people approached them, pointed a gun at them and robbed them of their keys and cell phones.

Police said the two male suspects then took off northbound on State Street in a burgundy Chevy Malibu.

No one was hurt in either the robbery. No one is in custody in connection with either robbery and police have not said if they are related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberychicago crimeChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News