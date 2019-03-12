Police investigating 2 robberies on Northwestern's Chicago campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a pair of strong-arm robberies at Northwestern University's Chicago campus Tuesday morning.In the first robbery, a 54-year-old woman, who is not affiliated with Northwestern, was walking near the intersection of North Sinclair and East Superior streets at about 12:11 a.m. when she was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground by a man, according to a Northwestern University crime alert.When the woman fell, a second man grabbed her purse, which contained her wallet and cellphone. A struggle ensued over the purse before the suspect was able to get a hold of it.Both men fled to an awaiting small black SUV. Police are reviewing surveillance video footage from the area. Police said the woman was stunned but not injured.The suspects are described by police as about 5'6" to 5'8" and about 18-22 years old.A second strong-arm robbery occurred later Tuesday at about 4:04 a.m. near East Chicago Avenue and North Fairbanks Court.A Northwestern University law student was walking on a pathway and was wearing headphones while watching a movie on his iPad when a silver sedan pulled up nearby, a Northwestern University crime alert said.The student said two men exited the car, struck him in the face and took his iPad, police said. The student resisted and yelled for help as the suspects checked the victim for more possessions.Police said the victims fled to a vehicle that went westbound on East Chicago Avenue.The victim declined medical attention. The student described one of the suspects as being 5'10" and wearing a gray sweatshirt. No description was given for the second suspect.Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area. No suspects are in custody in connection with either robbery.