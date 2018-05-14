Police investigating after home of Ald. George Cardenas apparently vandalized

EMBED </>More Videos

The home of 12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas was apparently vandalized. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are investigating an apparent vandalism at the home of a Chicago alderman.

12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas posted photos of his smashed window on Twitter.

Cardenas wrote on Twitter, "Home vandalized. Election cycle in full swing. One thing for sure, criminals more brazen then ever. Our commitment has to be tough on all types of crime."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismchicago city councilChicagoMcKinley Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News