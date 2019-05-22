Police investigating after witness says man injured in hit-and-run

By Alexis McAdams
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Harvey are investigating after a witness said a man was injured in a possible hit-and-run.

Harvey police have not confirmed if they are investigating a hit-and-run. Police with Harvey and the Cook County Sheriff's Department have blocked off the area near Shore Drive and Halsted Street to investigate.

A witness said he found a man seriously injured in the roadway and called police at about 3:30 a.m. Witness Ted Dufour said the injured man was taken away in an ambulance.

Dufour said he saw a car with heavy front-end damage drive away from the scene.

"I had seen a 2015 Chevy Cruze, kind of gray-colored with three occupants, a female driver," he said. "You could hear something, like a flat tire, the bottom of the car was rubbing on the ground, and immediately I looked to get the license plate and I tried to go after the car, but she ducked down a side street somewhere and I wasn't able to see where she went."
