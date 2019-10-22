Police investigating alleged hazing incident at Plainfield Central High School

PLANFIELD, Ill. -- Four south suburban juveniles could face charges after an alleged "hazing incident" at Plainfield Central High School, according to the Plainfield Police Department.Police said the Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 informed them about the incident that occurred on campus last Thursday afternoon.In a statement Monday, police said the incident "does not meet the statutory definition on hazing," because it was not part of an induction process and no bodily harmed occurred.Police said all victims and suspects in the incident are juveniles. Misdemeanor battery charges are pending for at least four of them.No further details about the incident were available.The Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 released a statement regarding the incident:The Plainfield Police Department is investigating the incident with the Will County State's Attorney's Office.