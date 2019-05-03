Police investigating graffiti on Muslim family's Bolingbrook home as hate crime

EMBED <>More Videos

Bolingbrook police said Friday they are investigating an attack on a suburban Muslim family as a hate crime after someone sprayed hateful graffiti on their home.

By
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Bolingbrook police said Friday they are investigating an attack on a suburban Muslim family as a hate crime after someone sprayed hateful graffiti on their home.

Bolingbrook police said officers responded to the home in the 100-block Enclave Circle at 2:48 a.m. on April 27. Police said an unknown person threw a brick through a bedroom window, and multiple derogatory, homophobic and racist slurs spray painted on the front of the home.

The graffiti also included a swastika and profanity.

Police said they believe the attack was targeted, not a random attack on the family.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bolingbrookmuslimsgraffitivandalismracism
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Window broken, slurs and hate symbols painted on Muslim family's Bolingbrook home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
YouTube performer Austin Jones to be sentenced Friday in child porn case
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
CVS closing 7 stores in Chicago area
Emotional 911 calls pour in as gunman opens fire at UNC Charlotte
Show More
Reduce allergens in your home
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Friday, cooler by the lake
North Carolina lawyer Cheslie Kryst named Miss USA 2019
CPD releases video of chase before March crash that killed girl, 2, on South Side
Opioid company execs found guilty of bribing doctors
More TOP STORIES News