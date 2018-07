Police are investigating a homicide in north suburban Skokie Saturday morning, a source on the scene told ABC7.Police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force were on the scene around 6 a.m. as a vehicle smashed into a Bank of America building near Touhy Avenue and McCormick Boulevard.A source on the scene said police were investigating a homicide.Touhy Avenue was blocked off to St. Louis Avenue while police were collecting evidence, but it has since reopened.