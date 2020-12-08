Chicago police involved in Rogers Park shootout, 1 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a shootout with Chicago police in Rogers Park Tuesday evening, the department confirmed.The police department said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the 1800-block of West Lunt Avenue near the intersection with Ravenswood and near a train station. Department officials said shots were fired both at and by police.No officers were injured, police said. One person was shot and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in unknown condition. A gun was recovered from the scene.A heavy police presence was still apparent at the scene.The circumstances surrounding what led to the exchange of gunfire were not immediately clear. No further details about the incident have been released.