Man critically injured in exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago officers in Little Village Sunday, according to police.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of South Washtenaw in the West Side neighborhood after officers "observed an individual acting suspiciously."

Two officers were fired upon when trying to question the individual, Guglielmi said. One of the officers then exchanged gunfire, striking the offender.

Police said both officers then pursued the suspect to the back of a residence in the 2100 block of S. California Ave., where he was apprehended.



The suspect is in critical condition with gunshot wounds in his shoulder and leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A weapon was also recovered near the scene, according to CPD.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting with full cooperation from Chicago police, Guglielmi said.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagopolice involved shootingchicago shootingshootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News