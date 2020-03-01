Man critically injured in exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Little Village

Shooting occured after officers observed an individual acting suspiciously. They went to question him & were ultimately fired upon & returned fire. They found him in a residence & administred First Aid with tourniquet. Suspect is in critical cond and this weapon was recovered. pic.twitter.com/1ekqkNS6FF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago officers in Little Village Sunday, according to police.CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of South Washtenaw in the West Side neighborhood after officers "observed an individual acting suspiciously."Two officers were fired upon when trying to question the individual, Guglielmi said. One of the officers then exchanged gunfire, striking the offender.Police said both officers then pursued the suspect to the back of a residence in the 2100 block of S. California Ave., where he was apprehended.The suspect is in critical condition with gunshot wounds in his shoulder and leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.A weapon was also recovered near the scene, according to CPD.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting with full cooperation from Chicago police, Guglielmi said.The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.