Man critically injured in Little Village police-involved shooting charged, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man critically injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Little Village Sunday has been charged with attempted murder.
Walter Dennard, 19, of Chicago is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.
The police-involved shooting occurred in the 2100-block of South Washtenaw in the West Side neighborhood after officers "observed an individual acting suspiciously."
Police say when they stopped to question Dennard, he produced a gun and shot at officers. The officers returned fire, striking him in the right shoulder and left leg. Officers chased him to the back of a home in the 2100-block of South California where they rendered medical aid and took him into custody.
Dennard was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the officers have been placed on administrated duties for 30 days is protocol.
