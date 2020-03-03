Man critically injured in Little Village police-involved shooting charged, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man critically injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Little Village Sunday has been charged with attempted murder.

Walter Dennard, 19, of Chicago is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

The police-involved shooting occurred in the 2100-block of South Washtenaw in the West Side neighborhood after officers "observed an individual acting suspiciously."

Police say when they stopped to question Dennard, he produced a gun and shot at officers. The officers returned fire, striking him in the right shoulder and left leg. Officers chased him to the back of a home in the 2100-block of South California where they rendered medical aid and took him into custody.

Dennard was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the officers have been placed on administrated duties for 30 days is protocol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagopolice involved shootingchicago shootingshootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News