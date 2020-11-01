police-involved shooting

Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers expected to address police-involved shooting

DOLTON, Ill. -- A man was shot and seriously wounded by police officers Saturday after allegedly raising a gun toward the officers in Dolton in the south suburbs.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. for a man with a gun near 150th Street and Irving Avenue, Dolton police said in a statement.


The officers found the man and commanded him to show his hands, but he ran away, police said. The officers caught up with him and continued to tell him to show his hands, but the man refused and grabbed a gun from his waistband, police said.

The man eventually turned, "raised his weapon and pointed the weapon at the officers. In turn the officers fired their weapons striking the offender," police said. The man was seriously hurt, but his condition stabilized at a hospital.

State police, who are investigating the officers' use of force, said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.


Officers were wearing functioning body cameras during the shooting, Dolton police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonpolice involved shootinggun violenceshootingpolice
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Walter Wallace Jr. family does not want officers to face murder charges
'Don't shoot my son' Mom said she pleaded with police not to kill him
CPD not following established policies after police shootings: Inspector General
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston gathering turns violent overnight
IL reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
27 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Ways to cope with holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Halloween 2020 brings about safe makeshift solutions for holiday fun
Show More
Lakeview fire displaces dozens
Student protest calls for UChicago to defund its campus police
These fully loaded cookies are bursting with flavor
Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Sunday morning
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
More TOP STORIES News