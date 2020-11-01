Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers expected to address police-involved shooting

DOLTON, Ill. -- A man was shot and seriously wounded by police officers Saturday after allegedly raising a gun toward the officers in Dolton in the south suburbs.Police were called about 9:15 p.m. for a man with a gun near 150th Street and Irving Avenue, Dolton police said in a statement.The officers found the man and commanded him to show his hands, but he ran away, police said. The officers caught up with him and continued to tell him to show his hands, but the man refused and grabbed a gun from his waistband, police said.The man eventually turned, "raised his weapon and pointed the weapon at the officers. In turn the officers fired their weapons striking the offender," police said. The man was seriously hurt, but his condition stabilized at a hospital.State police, who are investigating the officers' use of force, said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.Officers were wearing functioning body cameras during the shooting, Dolton police said.