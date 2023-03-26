Four people are in custody after a Chicago police-involved shooting in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue Little Village, CPD said.

Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect while arresting 2 others in Little Village, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A person opened gunfire on Chicago police officers while they were arresting two other people Saturday night in Little Village, prompting the officers to return fire.

Officers stopped two males around 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue and began to place them into custody on accusations of possessing handguns, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while driving in Little Village; responding CPD officer injured

During the arrest, two other males stood at the end of an alley and one of them began shooting at the officers, leading to the officers firing back, police said. No one was hit by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Police arrested the other two males after a short pursuit and a handgun was recovered, police said.

None of the suspects' ages were released.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates whenever an officer opens gunfire, is reviewing the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)