'Armed' man killed by Chicago police in Lakeview after allegedly firing shots, attempting to flee: police

Officer Involved Shooting at 3600 BLK of N Ashland. Preliminary: an armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police. Detectives and news affairs are responding to the scene to gather facts and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/IkL2JNp1pL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.

A gunman who shot a victim and shot at officers is deceased and this weapon was recovered on scene. Incident is under investigation by @ChicagoCOPA pic.twitter.com/GZoBpJfVlF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed person was shot to death by Chicago police Sunday after allegedly shooting someone outside of a bar in Lakeview on the North Side.According to police, around 5:15 a.m. officers were in the 3600-block of North Ashland Avenue responding to call about a disturbance outside a bar.An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck held a press conference Sunday morning just after 8:00 a.m.As police were responding to the call, officers became aware of an altercation where a person had been shot and the offender attempted to flee the scene, police said.According to Beck, as officers pursued the armed male, he allegedly fired shots at police and an officer return fire, fatally striking him.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said."That individual is now deceased from a gunshot wound" Beck said in the press conference.The person's age, gender and condition were not immediately known, police said."The officer who fired the shot has been transported to a local medical facility, he's being treated for bumps and bruises. He was not shot, but he did fall during his pursuit of the offender," said Beck.The original person who was shot by the armed male was struck in the neck and cheek, police said. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and is in critical condition, police said.No other injuries have been reported.A weapon was also recovered at the scene, police said.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are conducting an investigation.Following protocol the officer who shot the offender will be placed on administrative duties for a mandatory 30 days while the investigation continues, Beck said.