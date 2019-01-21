Police issue alert after Lincoln Park burglaries



1200-block of West Webster Avenue in the afternoon on Dec. 28, 2018,



2000-block of North Fremont Street in the afternoon hours on Dec. 28, 2018,



1100-block of West Armitage Avenue in the morning hours on Dec. 28, 2018,



1800-block of North Cleveland Avenue in the afternoon hours on Dec. 31, 2018,



1800-block of North Cleveland Avenue in the morning hours on Dec. 29, 2018,



2000-block of North Sheffield Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 7, 2019,



1700-block of North Mohawk Street in the morning hours on Jan. 7, 2019,



2300-block of North Bosworth Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 10, 2019,



900-block of West Webster Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 11, 2019,



1200-block of North Schick Place in the morning hours on Jan. 15, 2019,



800-block of West Armitage Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 15, 2019.

Chicago police have issued an alert for people in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood after a series of burglaries.There have been at least 11 incidents since December 28. Police said the burglar enters homes and businesses by force or through opens doors and windows.Once inside, police said the burglar removes computer equipment, jewelry, and other valuables.The targeted homes range from what appear to be well-secured houses to apartments along the neighborhood's commercial corridor."There was an email sent out from our local district, just being aware of your surroundings and making sure you're safe," said Khadija Warfield, resident.Police said most of the burglaries took place during morning hours when no one was home."I've been up here four years," said Marc Lansing, resident. "I lock my car, I lock my apartment building. I looked for a building with multiple doors to get in, just to be careful, things like that. But I could see people getting too comfortable, but there's too many people in this city to get comfortable with that, I think."And yet some of the burglaries have left victims at a complete loss for how they happened. On a January 10th incident in the 2300-block of North Bosworth Avenue, the perpetrator somehow made his way into a well-protected condo building and broke into the home of a resident who was out of town.The burglaries took place in the:Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.