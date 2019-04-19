Police issue alert after Lincoln Park carjackings



2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue on the evening on March 24



2200-block of North Lincoln Park West in the evening of March 24



2300-block of North Cleveland Avenue in the morning on March 25





2100-block of North Fremont Street in the evening on April 15



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning after a series of carjackings in Lincoln Park.Police said the carjackers approached the victims while they were sitting inside or near their vehicle and announce a robbery. They then demanded the victims' property and stole their vehicles by force, police said.The carjackings occurred in the:Police said 2-4 suspects, 16-25 years old, may be driving a dark gray-colored SUV.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)-747-8380.