Police issue alert after Lincoln Park carjackings

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning after a series of carjackings in Lincoln Park.

Police said the carjackers approached the victims while they were sitting inside or near their vehicle and announce a robbery. They then demanded the victims' property and stole their vehicles by force, police said.

RELATED: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

The carjackings occurred in the:

  • 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue on the evening on March 24

  • 2200-block of North Lincoln Park West in the evening of March 24

  • 2300-block of North Cleveland Avenue in the morning on March 25


  • 2100-block of North Fremont Street in the evening on April 15


Police said 2-4 suspects, 16-25 years old, may be driving a dark gray-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago crimecarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
Police warn of Lincoln Park carjackings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News