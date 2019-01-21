Police issue alert after Near North Side burglaries

Chicago police have issued an alert for people on the city's Near North Side after a series of burglaries.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There have been at least 11 incidents since December 28. Police said the burglar enters homes and businesses by force or through opens doors and windows.

Once inside, police said the burglar removes computer equipment, jewelry, and other valuables.

The burglaries took place in the:


  • 1200-block of West Webster Avenue in the afternoon on Dec. 28, 2018,

  • 2000-block of North Fremont Street in the afternoon hours on Dec. 28, 2018,

  • 1100-block of West Armitage Avenue in the morning hours on Dec. 28, 2018,

  • 1800-block of North Cleveland Avenue in the afternoon hours on Dec. 31, 2018,

  • 1800-block of North Cleveland Avenue in the morning hours on Dec. 29, 2018,

  • 2000-block of North Sheffield Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 7, 2019,

  • 1700-block of North Mohawk Street in the morning hours on Jan. 7, 2019,

  • 2300-block of North Bosworth Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 10, 2019,

  • 900-block of West Webster Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 11, 2019,

  • 1200-block of North Schick Place in the morning hours on Jan. 15, 2019,

  • 800-block of West Armitage Avenue in the morning hours on Jan. 15, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
