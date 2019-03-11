Police issue alert after River North robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a series of recent robberies in the River North neighborhood.

The latest robberies occurred in the early morning Saturday in the first block of East Erie St. and the first block of East Chestnut Street.

Police said the thieves are grabbing people's phones and purses while they are walking down the street. The group of one to five robbers then fled on foot or in a waiting vehicle.

One of the victims confronted a robber, who produced a blue semi-automatic handgun and threatened to shoot the victim.

In one of the incidents, police said the robbers fled in a silver Ford Escape. Police said the robbers may now be driving a blue Audi Q4, 4-door vehicle.

The other robberies occurred in the:

  • 900-block of North State Street in the afternoon on March 1,

  • First block of East Oak Street in the afternoon on March 1,


  • First block of West Ontario Street in the afternoon on Sunday,

  • First block of East Walton Street in the evening last Thursday,

  • First block of East Chicago Avenue in the afternoon last Friday.



Police said the group of robbers is comprised of one to four male robbers, ages 16-22 and one female robber, aged 20-22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
