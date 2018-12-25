Police issue alert after string of Lakeview burglaries



900-block of West Cornelia between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2



3200-block of North Kenmore between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2



800-block of West Cornelia on Dec. 6 between 8-10:30 p.m.



900-block of West Cornelia on Dec. 7 between 9 a.m.-7 p.m.



3400-block of North Lakewood on Dec. 11 between 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.



3700-block of North Wayne on Dec. 13 at about 12:30 p.m.



3300-block of North Kenmore between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16



3400-block of North Elaine on Dec. 18 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.



3700-block of North Wayne on Dec. 18 at about 4:15 p.m.



700-block of West Roscoe on Dec. 22 at about 12:15 p.m.



1200-block of West Addison between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of burglaries in the Lakeview neighborhood this month.Police said the burglars entered the homes through unlocked doors or by forcing open windows. Nearly a dozen homes have been burglarized this month and most of the break-ins happened in the middle of the day.The burglaries occurred in:Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.