Police issue alert after string of suspicious Far South Side fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police just put out a community alert warning Far South Side residents about a series of suspicious fires. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have put out a community alert warning Far South Side residents about a series of suspicious fires.

Police believe they were set by someone igniting materials in garbage cans and alleys.

The fires include one near 135th Street and Baltimore Avenue in the Hegewisch neighborhood Saturday.

Firefighters said when they arrived, a two-story building was engulfed in flames.

"You get awakened by all this activity and you come out and everything is burning, especially being in a news place," said Eric Outten, whose garage was burned. "It's quite disturbing."

Other buildings were also damaged when the flames spread. Four firefighters were transported to hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are looking at surveillance video for any possible suspects.

The other suspicious fires occurred in:

13400-block of South Brandon Avenue, on July 6 at 4:50 a.m.
13100-block of South Burley Avenue, on July 8 at 10:30 p.m.
13400-block of South Baltimore Avenue, on July 11 at 5:50 a.m.
13400-block of South Burley Avenue, on July 12 at 8:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police arson detectives at (312) 746-7618.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentfirefighter injuredfirearson investigationsuspicious fireChicagoHegewisch
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News