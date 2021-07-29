First All Female K9 Unit at Local Police Department

By Patrick Nagle, Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

All Female K9 Unit Making Waves in Local Community

Clayton, NC -- "Officer Victoria Lee and K9 Raven form a unique team." Lee is Clayton Police Dept.'s first female K9 handler, and together, Lee and Raven form the department's first female K9 team. Not only are the two co-workers, but they are also best friends who spend every day and night together. Officer Lee expresses how much she loves being able to serve the community that she grew up in. It's hard work, but she says that any woman with the right mindset can do the job. And although Raven has just begun her working carer, Officer Lee already knows that she plans to adopt her once she meets retirement age.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
Cook among IL counties at 'substantial' level of COVID-19 transmission
Lollapalooza gates open, despite Chicago COVID concerns
IL reports 1,691 COVID cases, 12 deaths
LIVE: Town Hall on recognizing Black leaders in Chicago monuments
Fox River boat crash: Man found dead after speedboat runs aground
Tamale Guy Chicago offering his famous tamales online!
IL seeks divestment from Ben and Jerry's ice cream over Israel stance
Show More
Naperville man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
How to pay an Illinois missed toll without an I-PASS
Chicago Weather: Warm, muggy Thursday
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
Sketch released of suspect in sex assault of girl, 7, in Roseland
More TOP STORIES News