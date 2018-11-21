Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting

Cook County Sheriff's Police are looking for three people who may have information about a bar shooting in Robbins.
There are still many questions surrounding the November 11 shooting that left several people wounded at Manny's Blue Room. Police believe the individuals may have information about the initial shooting.
A Midlothian police officer shot and killed a security guard at the while he was responding to shots being fired in the bar.
Witnesses said that Roberson was wearing clothing that identified him as security. State police investigating the case said Roberson was wearing plain black clothing with no markings.
For now, the bar is closed while owners and the village come up with a new security plan.
Anyone with information on the three men is asked to call Cook County Sheriff's detectives at (708) 856-4896.
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingman killedbarRobbinsMidlothian
police-involved shootingman killedbarRobbinsMidlothian