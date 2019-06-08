Police: Live-streaming suspect jumps counter, steals doughnut

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP., N.J. -- Police in South Brunswick Township are searching for a criminal they dub the "Donut Desperado."

He was caught on surveillance camera dancing on the counter and eating donuts while live streaming on his phone at a Dunkin Donuts.

The suspect was wearing a red hoodie during the ordeal on Saturday, June 1 around 8:30 p.m.

Customers at the Dunkin Donuts on Georges Road saw the video and were in disbelief.

Judy Federowicz of Hamilton Township, N.J. said, "What? At my Dunkin Donuts? Not at my Dunkin Donuts!"

Police are still looking for the dancing, live streaming suspect, and released the surveillance video on Tuesday night, saying the suspect has struck once before.

On May 15, police say he did something similar at Cheng's Garden restaurant across the street.

Mike Liu, the manager at Cheng's Garden, said it was around lunchtime when the suspect came in, wearing the same red hoodie, live streaming on his phone.

"The guy was running into the restaurant," Liu said. "He was holding his phone shooting himself." He said, 'Oh you gave me bad fortune. You gave me a bad fortune.'"

Liu said he then ran through the kitchen, took a soda, left two dollars, and ran out.

He says even if it was a joke, it was unnerving.

"I was nervous," he said. "My wife told me to call the cops and I did."

Dunkin Donuts released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

We are aware of the matter that took place at the Dunkin' restaurant located in Monmouth Junction, NJ. The franchisee who owns and operates this location informs us that the safety and well-being of his crew members and customers are top priorities and he is cooperating fully with the police investigating this incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, we defer any additional questions to the local authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Brunswick Township detectives at (732) 329-4646.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south brunswickn.j. newstheftburglarydoughnutsdonuts
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens on prom night injured in Ashburn crash
Chicago sees another rash of weekend violence
2 found dead inside Arlington Heights home
Police vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Wildfire flares to more than 6,000 acres north of Phoenix
LGBTQ community on edge after spate of possible hate crimes
Show More
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
Family calls for action of unsolved murder on year anniversary
Detroit serial killer person of interest arrested
Caught on camera: Palatine police, bystanders save man trapped in burning car
More TOP STORIES News