Police looking for men in connection with Back of the Yards armed robbery

CHICAGO -- Police are looking to identify two men in connection with an armed robbery in Back of the Yards on the South Side.The robbery happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said in a community alert. The suspects drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.One of the men is described as 25 to 30 years old, wearing a gray and black shirt, black and orange pants and a hat with "100" printed on it.The other is described as 20 to 30 years old, wearing a yellow shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes.Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8227.