Police looking for suspects in South Side armed robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a South Side beauty store Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a South Side beauty store Saturday.

The robbery happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police say a suspect in a surgical mask stole money and personal belongings from store employees and also robbed four customers.

According to authorities, the suspect may have been with two accomplices who police believe were caught on surveillance video running from the scene.

Police say no one was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyAuburn Gresham
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7 wounded, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by mass shooting
Police: Driver high on heroin during series of hit-and-run crashes in Riverside
Police: Officer death being investigated as possible suicide
3 wounded in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Jussie Smollett says he 'will only stand for love' in return to stage after attack
Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Chicago's best sports bars and more
More News