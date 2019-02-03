Police looking for suspects in South Side armed robbery

Police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a South Side beauty store Saturday.The robbery happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.Police say a suspect in a surgical mask stole money and personal belongings from store employees and also robbed four customers.According to authorities, the suspect may have been with two accomplices who police believe were caught on surveillance video running from the scene.Police say no one was hurt.