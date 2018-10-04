Police looking to identify man found in Jefferson Park

John Doe. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A man remains unidentified after attempting to jump from a bridge onto the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Shortly before 9 p.m., responding police officers grabbed the man as he stood on a railing overlooking the expressway at Milwaukee Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Police said the man, who is in his mid-to-late 20s, stood on the railing with clenched fists, not speaking. He had dried blood on his hands and was wearing dirty clothing.

He was taken to a hospital and admitted, police said. The man was wearing a red t-shirt, blue scrubs and gym shoes at the time of his rescue.

Since admission, he's claimed his name is Charles, Tom and Sam, police said. Otherwise, he's not speaking.

Anyone which knowledge of his identify was asked to call the Area North detectives Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

