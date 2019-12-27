Police looking to identify suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting

Surveillance images released by police Dec. 26, 2019, of a person wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue in Harvey. |Harvey police

HARVEY, Ill. -- Police released images Thursday of a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion and fatal shooting in south suburban Harvey.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in the death of 33-year-old Antwan Hawthorne, Harvey police said in a statement.

Hawthorne was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. Dec. 18 after confronting a gunman in his apartment in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue, Harvey police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Hawthorne was pronounced dead less than half an hour later at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Police said there were children inside of the home at the time of the incident, and investigators were looking into how the man got into the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harvey police at 708-331-3030

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveyhome invasiondeadly shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses to honor gun violence victims retires
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
NYPD locates juvenile for questioning in Tessa Majors murder
Show More
CTA to offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
No charges for DeKalb cop seen choking, Tasering man in viral arrest video
2 men shot in Englewood
Students serve ex-U of I professor with sexual assault lawsuit via email
Thursday sets new record for Chicago temperature on Dec. 26
More TOP STORIES News