Man, 29, missing from Blue Island may be in danger: police

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. -- Authorities are searching for a man who went missing from southwest suburban Blue Island and may be in danger.

Victor Medina, 29, was last seen Monday in the 13000 block of Maple Avenue in Blue Island, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.

He arrived to a 1 p.m. doctor's appointment but left without seeing his doctor.

Medina, a Matteson man, has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, the sheriff's office said.

He has no money or cellphone and is believed to be in danger.

The sheriff's office described Medina as a 5-foot-5, 120-pound man with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and red Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information about Medina's location is asked to call 911 or call the sheriff's office at 847-635-1188.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
