Police: Man, 52, beaten by group in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 52-year-old man was beaten by a group of three men while trying to lock up his bike in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, the man was trying to lock up his bicycle in the 3200-block of North Broadway when he was surrounded by three men who began to yell threats at him.

Police said the group then began striking the man with an object, reportedly including his bike lock. The victim ran inside a nearby business and threw merchandise at the men who followed him, according to police. One suspect began throwing items back, police said.

The three men were taken into custody and two were later released without charges. One man was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Police did not release any details about the victim's condition, or what led up to the incident. Police have also not released details about the suspect charged.
