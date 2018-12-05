A man was arrested on the inbound Kennedy Expressway Wednesday evening after he made a threat to blow up the Greyhound bus that he was aboard, police said. That threat was later found to be unsubstantiated, authorities said.Illinois State Police said they received a call from a Greyhound bus driver who stated that a man on the southbound bus made a bomb threat. The bus had 17 passengers on board and was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee, according to a Greyhound spokesperson.Chopper 7HD was flying over the Greyhound Bus near Ogden Avenue at about 4:35 p.m. and captured video of the dramatic arrest.Police from city and state agencies responded to the scene and surrounded the bus. A state trooper boarded the bus and brought a man off. Numerous Chicago police and state troopers wrestled the man into custody about 4:45 p.m.The bus remained at the accident investigation site along the Kennedy Expressway. Passengers were safely escorted off the bus about 5 p.m.A bomb dog swept the bus and did not find any explosives, Illinois State Police said."Safety is a cornerstone of our business and we treat any threat towards our passengers and/or employees seriously," the Greyhound spokesperson said in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they complete their investigations."