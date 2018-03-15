Police: Man exposed himself, asked 15-year-old girl for sex at North Side restaurant

Surveillance images of a man police say exposed himself and asked a 15-year-old girl to perform sex acts at a North Side restaurant Wednesday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued a safety alert after a teenage girl told police that a man tried to get her to perform a sex act while she was inside a restaurant.

Police said a man sat next to a 15-year-old girl at a restaurant in the 2600-block of West Addison Street at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The man offered the girl money for sex, made inappropriate contact with her and then exposed himself and ordered her to touch him, police said. The girl was able to get away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 23-30 years old, 5'6" to 5'9", 195 pounds and wearing a black skull cap, blue jacket, purple shirt with dark colored pants with black gym shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8261.
