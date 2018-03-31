Police: Man charged in CTA Blue Line robbery of man in wheelchair

Daryll Payne, 23. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities have charged a man who stole a cell phone from a man in a wheelchair on the Near West Side.

Police have charged 23-year-old Daryll Payne of the 7300 block of South Clyde Avenue with one felony count of robbery.

According to authorities, Payne robbed a 54-year-old man in a wheelchair as the man was exiting a Blue Line train on the 400 block of South Damen on January 24.

Authorities said Payne grabbed his cell phone from the armrest of the wheelchair and fled.

Payne was identified through surveillance video and Ventra card usage prior to being taken into custody by police.
