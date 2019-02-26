Man critically wounded in shootout with cops in South Shore, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was shot by a Chicago police officer in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night, police confirm.

CHICAGO --
A man was critically wounded during a shootout with Chicago police officers Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 7:37 p.m., officers spotted the armed man in the 7400 block of South Bennett and followed him to the rear of a home, according to Chicago police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the man was struck in his arm and foot.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators were reviewing body camera footage and other evidence to figure out what prompted the shooting. It was unclear who fired the first shots, but a weapon was recovered at the scene, Guglielmi said.

Officials with the Chicago Office of Police Accountability responded to the shooting and immediately began investigating the use of force, agency spokesman Ephraim Eaddy told the Sun-Times.

Any officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingchicago shootingChicagoSouth Shore
Top Stories
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle likely to face off in April runoff
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage of mayoral race, candidates and more
Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Peoria nurse adopts boy she cared for in pediatric ICU
Newest Gerber baby makes history
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Infant girl dies in California, boy thrown off building
Show More
Chicago Cubs owners play role in 44th ward race
Teen fatally shot, ID'd
14th Ward election underway as incumbent Burke under investigation
Homeless family gets a 'second chance' at life
More News