A man was critically wounded during a shootout with Chicago police officers Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.At 7:37 p.m., officers spotted the armed man in the 7400 block of South Bennett and followed him to the rear of a home, according to Chicago police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the man was struck in his arm and foot.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators were reviewing body camera footage and other evidence to figure out what prompted the shooting. It was unclear who fired the first shots, but a weapon was recovered at the scene, Guglielmi said.Officials with the Chicago Office of Police Accountability responded to the shooting and immediately began investigating the use of force, agency spokesman Ephraim Eaddy told the Sun-Times.Any officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.