A man was critically wounded after a shootout with Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.The shooting occurred at about 7:37 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Bennett Avenue. Police said they saw an armed suspect walking with a gun and officers confronted the man and shots were fired.During the exchange of gunfire, the man was struck in his side and his foot.The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Two officers were hospitalized in good condition.CPD has not yet said who fired the first gun shots. Officers said they found the weapon at the scene.Family members of the man said they are trying to find out more details about what happened."I need some help, I need some answers. I need to know what happened to my son," said Danetta Bush, the mother of the man who was shot. "I need to know why the police put four bullets in my son."The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force. Any officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.