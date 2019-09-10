Man shot, killed in Archer Heights on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the man was standing on the sidewalk around 12:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots.

The man was struck multiple times in the chest and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man's age was not immediately known, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed details of the death at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarcher heightsgun violenceshootingman shotman killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago man arrested for Oak Brook Hyatt House employee sex assault: police
Police: Man found shot to death in Pilsen alley
Burglary ring busted after tri-state spree
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, humid with a few morning storms Tuesday
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
CPD officer slashed on hand during North Side foot chase
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Show More
Pregnant teen shot, killed in Back of the Yards
Carol Stream police develop marijuana saliva test for drivers
Exhumation of gangster John Dillinger is no-go for next week
3-D printed mini heart could change lives
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
More TOP STORIES News