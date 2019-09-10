Man shot, killed in Archer Heights on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the man was standing on the sidewalk around 12:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots.The man was struck multiple times in the chest and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.The man's age was not immediately known, according to police.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed details of the death at this time.No one is in custody.Area Central detectives are investigating.