Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted sexual assault Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man walked up to the female victim from behind about 10:45 p.m. and put his arms around her abdomen, trying to pick her up off the ground in the 1100 block of North Cicero, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The 19-year-old victim fought him off and broke free, police said. The man ran away.

A detailed description of him wasn't available, but police said he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, black pants and an orange backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.
